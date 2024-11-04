Over the coming months Palma City Council will launch a campaign to raise awareness about saving water in the face of the scarcity of rainfall, according to council spokesperson Mercedes Celeste, after the third review of the municipal Emergency Plan, which sets out the measures to be adopted in each scenario (pre-alert, alert and emergency due to drought).

The councillor sought to reassure the public “the water supply is guaranteed for the entire population” and that no extraordinary measures to restrict consumption are currently planned. In any case, the council considers that it is necessary to be “prepared”, and insists that “water is a scarce commodity”.

It has therefore called for “prudence and responsibility” on behalf of the general public, “stressing the importance of saving water and considering it as a precious commodity that cannot be wasted in any way”.

The campaign will also be aimed at tourists, businesses, organisations, entities and society in general. The council also plans to create a committee to review and update the measures, and encourage public and private consumers to adopt water use plans.