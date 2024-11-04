The water supply in Palma is guaranteed, according to the council. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma04/11/2024 16:14
Over the coming months Palma City Council will launch a campaign to raise awareness about saving water in the face of the scarcity of rainfall, according to council spokesperson Mercedes Celeste, after the third review of the municipal Emergency Plan, which sets out the measures to be adopted in each scenario (pre-alert, alert and emergency due to drought).
