The history of Pollensa stretches back to Roman times, and the village has retained much of its historical essence. Its old town is a journey through time, where cobbled streets and stone facades line the paths that wind through the village. The architecture is a seamless blend of medieval buildings and stately residences, creating a picturesque setting that feels preserved from a bygone era.
At the heart of this historical setting is the Plaça Major, a lively square lined with cafes and restaurants. Here, locals and tourists alike gather to enjoy Pollensa’s gastronomy, all while taking in views of the church of Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles, a 13th-century architectural gem.
One of Pollensa’s standout attractions is the Calvari steps, a hill that is famed for its sweeping views and its staircase of 365 steps. Climbing these steps takes visitors on a gradual ascent through nature and history, culminating in a small chapel at the top. The journey may be a test of endurance, but the reward is one of the most stunning panoramic views of the town and surrounding mountains, a sight that captivates every visitor who reaches the summit.
Beyond the village itself, Pollensa is surrounded by natural beauty that beckons outdoor enthusiasts. The Tramuntana mountain range, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, forms a majestic backdrop to the village and offers a wealth of hiking and cycling trails. These trails meander through scenic routes, revealing hidden coves, rugged cliffs, and views of the Mediterranean that are as peaceful as they are breathtaking. For those looking to enjoy a beach day, Pollensa is also close to the serene beaches of Cala Sant Vicenç and the dramatic cliffs of Cabo de Formentor.
