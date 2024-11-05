Over the years, many rankings have attempted to identify the most beautiful village in the Balearic Islands. The Association of the Most Beautiful Villages of Spain, for example, has given the title to Fornalutx, a charming village admired for its striking architecture and breathtaking scenery. Yet, other villages, such as Valldemossa, with its stunning mountainous vistas, and Alcudia, known for its rich history and coastal proximity, have also earned accolades. In a fresh take, however, National Geographic magazine has cast its vote differently, selecting Pollensa as the most captivating village in the Balearics. Not only does Pollensa top their Balearic list, but it is also ranked as the 19th most beautiful village in all of Spain.

The history of Pollensa stretches back to Roman times, and the village has retained much of its historical essence. Its old town is a journey through time, where cobbled streets and stone facades line the paths that wind through the village. The architecture is a seamless blend of medieval buildings and stately residences, creating a picturesque setting that feels preserved from a bygone era.

At the heart of this historical setting is the Plaça Major, a lively square lined with cafes and restaurants. Here, locals and tourists alike gather to enjoy Pollensa’s gastronomy, all while taking in views of the church of Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles, a 13th-century architectural gem.

One of Pollensa’s standout attractions is the Calvari steps, a hill that is famed for its sweeping views and its staircase of 365 steps. Climbing these steps takes visitors on a gradual ascent through nature and history, culminating in a small chapel at the top. The journey may be a test of endurance, but the reward is one of the most stunning panoramic views of the town and surrounding mountains, a sight that captivates every visitor who reaches the summit.

Beyond the village itself, Pollensa is surrounded by natural beauty that beckons outdoor enthusiasts. The Tramuntana mountain range, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, forms a majestic backdrop to the village and offers a wealth of hiking and cycling trails. These trails meander through scenic routes, revealing hidden coves, rugged cliffs, and views of the Mediterranean that are as peaceful as they are breathtaking. For those looking to enjoy a beach day, Pollensa is also close to the serene beaches of Cala Sant Vicenç and the dramatic cliffs of Cabo de Formentor.