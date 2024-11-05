Mallorcan businessman Miguel Fluxá Roselló has the sixteenth largest fortune in Spain, with 2,000 million euros, while Rafael Nadal is positioned as the richest athlete in the country, with 310 million euros. But, according to Forbes at the end of last year, Rafael Nadal’s overall earnings are easily in the range of $500-550 million if taxes and other reductions are considered as well.

Tennis writer Dhruv Rupani for The SportsRush says that it also helps that no other tennis player on the planet has as many social media followers as Nadal if Twitter, Instagram and Facebook are combined, which stands at 49 million at present. So it is expected that many of his sponsors will extend their associations with him post his retirement. Brands such as Nike, Babolat, Kia Motors, Santander, Emperio Armani, Richard Mille, Tommy Hilfiger and Telefonica are in his portfolio and many of them have supported him since the beginning of his professional career on the ATP Tour.

Also, according to the new edition of the Forbes Spain list, Fluxá is president and major shareholder of the Iberostar group, one of the most important hotel companies in Spain and with an international presence. Iberostar is 59 % owned by Sayglo Holding SL, of which Miguel Fluxà owns 51 % and his two daughters, Sabina and Gloria, 24.5 % each.

The list also includes, in the twenty-first position, Mallorcan businessman Simón Pedro Barcelo Vadell and his family, as owner of the holding company Barceló Corporación Empresarial and a fortune of 1,600 million euros. Two places behind, with a similar fortune, is Jesús Núñez Velázquez from Segovia, owner of Barceló.

In 38th position on this list are Carmen Riu Güell and her brother Luis Riu, owners of the RIU group, with a fortune of 1.2 billion euros, 850 million more in one year. The company through which they manage their business is Saranja SA, which they both own 50 %, and their three main companies are Hotel San Francisco SA, Riu Hotels SA and Hotel Obelisco SA.

Gabriel Escarrer Julià of Meliá Hotels, is in the 42nd position of this Forbes list, with a fortune of 1,100 million euros, 380 million more in the last year. The founder of the famous Mallorcan hotel chain, together with the rest of his family, owns 54.3% of the company.