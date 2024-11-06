Commercial seaplane flights between the Balearics are moving closer to reality. The first test operations, one of which took place yesterday, and another today, are allowing the company to evaluate landing and take-off zones for its aircraft. This milestone follows over six years of work and securing permits from both the Balearic Islands Port Authority and the Spanish Aviation Safety Agency (AESA).

The company has invested close to seven million euros to acquire the seaplanes, obtain official permits, set up its logistics and bases in the ports of Palma and Ibiza and begin its activities, for the time being on a trial basis with routes between the Mallorcan capital and Ibiza and Formentera as a starting point, to later develop routes between Ibiza and Barcelona and expand to Menorca and Formentera, which would thus be linked for the first time by air via a commercial route.

The plan is to operate five daily flights using 9H Palma Twin Otter seaplanes, each with a capacity for nineteen passengers and two pilots. The route between Palma and Ibiza would take just over 30 minutes, and Isla Air Express aims to eventually expand service to the mainland, connecting the Balearic Islands to cities like Valencia or Alicante via seaplane.

Isla Air Express plans to operate year-round, with full accreditation from official regulatory bodies. The company owns and operates two fully authorised, EU-registered aircrafts. Backed by international investors with ties to the Balearic Islands and a strong commitment to improving connectivity in the region, the airline keeps the identity of its primary investor strictly confidential.