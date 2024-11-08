Last weekend the islands got hit by the DANA, experiencing torrential rain and storms. Thankfully nothing serious occurred in the wake of the devastating floods visited upon Valencia, despite torrents nearly overflowing and some localized flooding. Emergency services responded to 87 incidents, with all but one being in Mallorca. Most of them were due to roads and basements flooding which is not surprising as rainfall topped more than 100 litres per square metre at times. Authorities praised the public for taking heed of the “storm lockdown” and staying home over the long weekend, and put extra precautions in place such as closing cemeteries from 14.00 on Friday 1st until Monday 4th, proposing a postponement to the All Saints Day proceedings, and closing public parks. Local police and firefighters were also stationed at flood sensitive areas and the public were advised to secure doors and windows, remove anything outside that could be swept away by the water and to move any important items like medication, documents, and valuables to higher places in the home. Palma airport suffered delays but all in all, the storm passed without significant issue.

Precautions were also put into place on Wednesday following a yellow alert from Aemet in the south of the island and in the Serra de Tramuntana for more storms. Palma council closed public parks and gardens from noon until Thursday morning, with wind warnings and potential road closures also being considered. Firefighters have been closely monitoring the torrents for flood risks.

Don’t put your mops and buckets away just yet though. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has warned that even though the DANA has broken up, the islands should be ready for some more rainy weather, although thankfully nothing compared to what we’ve seen last week.

Balearic Islands aid Valencia flood relief

Heartening news on Sunday as the president of the Balearic Government, Marga Prohens pledged support to the Valencian community. A team of 64 people were sent over to the mainland along with 25 vehicles, including 5 specialised units equipped with pumps to clear water and high-pressure systems to clear the mud. The brave volunteers included emergency technicians, and firefighters from Palma and Ibiza, along with civil protection volunteers.

Meanwhile, the Balearic residents came together quickly to set up collection points across the islands, with dozens of volunteers collecting donations to pack up and transport to Valencia in a show of solidarity. Everything from cleaning products and food to blankets, clothes and drinking water was gathered by various organisations, who then loaded them up into lorries.

On Tuesday, a humanitarian convoy arrived in Valencia to unload 105,000 kilos of basic necessities and essential supplies. A portion of the relief, including six tons of food, is destined for a mobile kitchen set up in Paiporta by chef Julio Botarga, where he’s providing meals for 500 people daily. Other essentials, such as pet supplies, will support animal shelters aiding displaced pets. The group, led by the NGO Inca Mallorca Solidaria, has split into teams to manage logistics effectively and ensure supplies reach remote communities. They plan to assess additional needs for another relief trip in the coming weeks, which may focus on items for long-term rebuilding, like appliances and paint.

Seaplane flights a step closer

This week, commercial seaplane flights connecting the Balearic Islands moved a step closer to reality. Test flights began, allowing Isla Air Express to assess potential take-off and landing zones. This follows six years of effort and major investments, including nearly seven million euros to secure permits from both the port and aviation authorities, set up logistics, and purchase the actual seaplanes. Initial trial routes will connect Palma, Ibiza, and Formentera, with plans to expand to Menorca and Barcelona. The airline aims to operate five daily flights with 19-passenger 9H Palma Twin Otter seaplanes, offering a quick 30-minute route between Palma and Ibiza. Isla Air Express envisions year-round service that eventually links the Balearics to the Spanish mainland, improving connectivity in the region. Backed by international investors, the company is committed to maintaining operational and safety standards under full EU accreditation.

Campaign for water conservation

Hard to believe following the amount of rain experienced in the archipelago in the past week, but Palma City Council is set to launch a campaign urging water conservation as rainfall remains scarce. The campaign, announced after the latest review of Palma’s municipal Emergency Plan, will raise awareness across all sectors—from residents to tourists, businesses, and organizations—about the importance of saving water. Although the council assures that water supply remains stable, spokesperson Mercedes Celeste emphasized the need for preparedness and responsible water use, calling it a “precious commodity.” A new committee will also be established to update drought measures and promote water-saving practices among both public and private users. Water saving measures are already in place in various parts of the island, particularly in water-stressed areas. Many have introduced specific restrictions: Estellencs, for instance, enforces a daily limit of water per person and bans the use of mains water for filling pools, garden watering, and car washing. In regions like Artà, police monitor water use and can issue fines for violations. Additionally, some municipalities are bringing in water by tanker, while efforts to drill new wells are underway to secure more local sources.

New upgrade to security process

Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport introduced a significant upgrade in its security process this week, to streamline the experience for travelers. The new high-tech security filter, featuring next-generation scanners, has eliminated the need for passengers to remove liquids and electronic devices from their bags, significantly speeding up the security check process. According to airport director Tomás Melgar, the goal is to enhance passenger comfort while maintaining short waiting times.

While the restrictions on carrying water bottles remain, passengers passing through security will experience a smoother flow directly to boarding gates until summer 2024, when escalators will link them to an enhanced upper-floor area. This space will host a larger commercial area, including restaurants with terrace access, creating a more appealing and spacious environment for travelers.

In addition to these security and layout improvements, the airport plans to introduce a centralized TIB and EMT bus station close to the express parking area. This development will make public transport access easier for both residents and visitors, reinforcing the airport’s commitment to accessibility and convenience.

These upgrades, which began in 2022, are expected to be completed by 2026, promising a modernized and passenger-friendly facility in Palma. Anything that improves the airport experience will be well received. Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport (PMI) is one of Spain’s busiest airports and a major hub, particularly in the Mediterranean region. It ranks among the top three busiest airports in Spain, alongside Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat. During peak summer months, Palma Airport sees a significant increase in passenger numbers, serving millions of tourists and residents as Mallorca is a prime holiday destination, especially for travelers from Germany, the UK, and other parts of Europe.

In 2023, passenger numbers continued to climb, with Son Sant Joan handling over 29 million passengers annually. This number highlights Palma Airport’s crucial role in accommodating Mallorca’s tourism-driven economy. The airport’s recent expansions and ongoing improvements, including the new security filter and upgrades to commercial areas, reflect its efforts to manage heavy passenger traffic efficiently and enhance the travel experience.