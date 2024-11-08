The Russian-owned megayacht Black Pearl, one of the most spectacular in the world, is back in Palma. At 106 metres in length and 70 metre masts she is one of the largest private sailing yachts in the world. She was built in 2018 by the specialised shipyard Oceanco in the Netherlands for the Russian billionaire billionaire Oleg Burlakov, who died in 2021, and according to a cutting-edge project similar to its predecessor in this type of design, the Maltese Falcon. With room for 12 guests on board, it has a cinema, beach club, jacuzzis and a garage for dinghies.
Russian-owned Black Pearl in Mallorca
One of the largest and most ecological sailing yachts in the world
Crossing the Atlantic Ocean by wind power only. Has this design been tested in severe storms and high seas.?