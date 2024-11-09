On Saturday evening, thousands of people took to the streets of Valencia to demand the resignation of the regional president, Carlos Mazón.

The protest was against the government's management of the devastating storm that hit the Valencia region last week; the latest death toll is 220.

The role of the president has come under particular scrutiny. It has been reported that at 6pm on Tuesday, October 29 he was having a meal with a journalist to whom he intended offering a position with the regional television broadcaster.

It has been confirmed that he didn't arrive at the emergency coordination centre until gone 7pm, five hours after the River Magro had burst its banks. The government has insisted that the president was being regularly updated on the situation.

The mood in Valencia has been one of growing anger, and protesters on Saturday chanted "murderer" and carried banners wanting to know where the president had been.