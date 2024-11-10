Some ten years ago, the company announced its intention to reopen the old factory. Nothing came of this, and the factory was once more forgotten until an advert appeared on a property website. It was available for 8.5 million euros and a project for its restoration had already been drafted - on two floors with spacious bedrooms, kitchen, living and dining rooms; a swimming pool; a spa; a gym; a garage; plus 300 square metres of outdoor space.
It was clearly an attractive proposition - to someone with a spare 8.5 million, that is. And so enter into the story two German businesspeople, one anonymous, the other the grandson of the founder of Porsche.
Hans-Peter Porsche maintained that he had a verbal contract to purchase the property. So when the owners of Gordiola, the five Aldeguer brothers, formalised a written contract of sale with the other interested party and received a deposit, Porsche legal representatives sought to block the sale.
A court was asked to stop the sale and to enforce the apparent verbal contract. Porsche put up a bond of one million euros in the court to support this and made a counteroffer to the owners, which would have meant a higher price for the old factory.
The court turned down the request; there was no evidence as to a verbal contract. The sale to the anonymous German businessman was finally confirmed at a notary's office last Monday.
The Porsche family does have ties with Mallorca. Hans-Peter founded the Alcanada golf course in 2003. Wolfgang Porsche acquired a luxury estate on the island around a year ago.
