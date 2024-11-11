The president of the Balearics Marga Prohens, today reached a deal with the president of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, for the transfer of 30 million euros which will be used to finance projects to improve Mallorca’s network from 2025. The agreement contains a list of priority infrastructures that the Council will have to justify to the Balearic Government once they have been completed.

The transfer of the funds is part of the Balearic Government’s commitment to improving transport infrastructures on the island, while continuing to demand that central government renews the road agreements that have been suspended for years. This cash injection by the government seeks to solve mobility problems affecting both residents and visitors, a priority issue on the Balearics’ agenda due to the increase in traffic and congestion at key points on the road network.

Prohens stressed “we cannot normalise” the traffic jams “suffered by drivers, which are increasingly frequent throughout the road network”, in reference to the difficulties that drivers encounter especially on the access roads to Palma and on various inter-urban routes. The president also highlighted the work of the Council of Mallorca over the past year, which has included the development of a plan to improve accesses to Palma, the planning of new infrastructures in several municipalities and the carrying out of a traffic and load study.

This study, according to Prohens, will allow the Council to present proposals to limit the entry of vehicles to the island and regulate the fleet of rental cars, measures that will be discussed at the heart of the table of the Pact for Sustainability in search of consensus. With the agreement signed today, Monday, the government reaffirms its will to strengthen Mallorca’s road infrastructure with a focus on sustainability and efficient mobility. In addition, the government insists on the need for state collaboration to ensure that the road network can cope with current and future transport demands.