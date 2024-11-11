The Balearics closed the third quarter of the year with the highest average house price of all the autonomous communities, reaching 3,644 euros/m2, according to data from the Association of Property Registrars. After the Balearics, the highest prices were in Madrid (3,552 euros/m2), the Basque Country (3,041 euros/m2), Catalonia (2,597 euros/m2) and the Canary Islands (2,344 euros/m2).

At the other extreme, the lowest prices were recorded in Castilla-La Mancha (912 euros/m2 ) and Extremadura (816 euros/m2), the only regions below 1,000 euros per m2. The average year-on-year price of registered housing in Spain rose by 4.4% in the third quarter of the year to reach 2,042 euros/m2, the highest on record, which represents an intensification of the rises recorded in the second quarter (2.6%) and in the first quarter (1.9%), according to the registrars.

The average year-on-year price at the end of the third quarter stood at 2,042 euros/m2, an all-time high, surpassing the amounts of 2006 and 2007. In new housing the average price was 2,220 euros/m2, an all-time high, while in used housing the 1,998 euros/m2 represents the highest since mid-2008. At a general level, housing closed the quarter at 2,114 euros/m2, 2.8% more than the previous quarter, and accumulated four quarters of increases. This increase was mainly due to the performance of used housing, which grew by 3.3 % (2,254 euros), while the increase in new housing was more moderate, at 1.1 % (2,080 euros). Sales and purchases grow by nearly 19%.

The number of home sales and purchases registered a quarterly increase of 13.9 % to 166,609. Compared to the third quarter of 2023, the year-on-year increase was 18.87 %. Both new housing (32,692 sales) and used housing (133,917 sales) contributed to this growth, with quarterly increases of 12.1% and 14.4%, respectively. Compared to the same quarter of 2023, new housing increased by 29.82 % and used housing by 16.47 %.

The highest number of sales were registered in Madrid (20,205), Barcelona (16,515), Alicante (13,771), Valencia (10,237), Malaga (8,796), Murcia (6,273) and Seville (5,980). In the last twelve months, 594,233 sales and purchases were recorded, resulting in a year-on-year adjustment of 1.5 %. There were 477,143 sales and purchases of used housing, 3.2 % less. In new housing, 117,090 sales were recorded, 6.2 % more.

Almost 15% of purchases were closed by foreigners. The percentage of home purchases by foreigners was 14.85 %, with a quarterly increase of 0.01 percentage points, remaining in the high range of the historical series. The most active were the British (8.52 %); Germans (6.43 %); Moroccans (5.46 %); Poles (5.32 %); Italians (5.25 %); French (5.23 %); Romanians (5.13 %) and Dutch (5.03 %). The highest market shares were reached in the Balearic Islands (32.5%); Valencia (28.45%); Canary Islands (27.25%); Murcia (24.68%); Catalonia (16.79%) and Andalusia (14.31%).