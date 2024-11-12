Only four of Mallorca's 53 municipalities have civil protection emergency plans - Alcudia, Llucmajor, Palma, Sant Llorenç.

At regional level, only six out of 67 municipalities have these plans. In addition to the Mallorca four, these are Sant Josep de Sa Talaia in Ibiza and Formentera. Ciutadella (Menorca) will also soon be added to the list, as its plan has been approved by the regional directorate for emergencies.

Neus Serra, general secretary of the Felib federation that represents the islands' town halls, says: "We know of municipalities that are working on plans, but it is very difficult for town halls because there aren't many specialists to develop them. All the town halls are interested in having these plans, because they are aware of climate change and that many areas are prone to flooding."

She adds that the federation and the directorate started to work together some years ago, but didn't get very far. "The plans aren't free. The ministry has been asked to offer resources so that the municipalities can develop them.

"We are asking for financial support and a structure. Each municipality has its idiosyncrasies and priorities. A common plan cannot be made for all the 67 municipalities on the islands."