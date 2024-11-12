National Police and Guardia Civil combined operation. | Youtube Última Hora
Palma12/11/2024 14:45
On Tuesday afternoon the National Police and Guardia Civil undertook a combined operation against the drugs trade in Palma's Son Banya shanty town.
1 comment
Total sleight of hand. In other words its the annual pay off