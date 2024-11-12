National Police and Guardia Civil combined operation. | Youtube Última Hora

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma12/11/2024 14:45
TW
1

On Tuesday afternoon the National Police and Guardia Civil undertook a combined operation against the drugs trade in Palma's Son Banya shanty town.

Often referred to as Mallorca's 'drugs supermarket', Son Banya and its gypsy clans are regular targets for the forces' narcotics squads.

Related news
Police drugs operation in Mallorca

Two years demanded for police officer accused of tipping off Son Banya drugs clan

More related news

One hundred officers took part in the operation. It started at 1pm and had helicopter surveillance support.

Various quantities of cocaine, heroin and marijuana were seized and sixteen people were arrested.