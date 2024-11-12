On Tuesday afternoon the National Police and Guardia Civil undertook a combined operation against the drugs trade in Palma's Son Banya shanty town.

Often referred to as Mallorca's 'drugs supermarket', Son Banya and its gypsy clans are regular targets for the forces' narcotics squads.

One hundred officers took part in the operation. It started at 1pm and had helicopter surveillance support.

Various quantities of cocaine, heroin and marijuana were seized and sixteen people were arrested.