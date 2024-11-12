Charter boat companies in Mallorca are concerned by a change to concessions for moorings that the regional ports authority, PortsIB, recently put out to tender.

David Llobera, who operates in Puerto Andratx, says there was a lack of information about the concessions: "We learned from the Official Bulletin of the decision to hold a tender for moorings that some of us have been operating for up to 15 years and others for only one year. In total there are 25 moorings, most of them owned by small businesses that have had to make a great financial effort in order to be able to maintain their activity."

Llobera explains that, until now, the mooring concessions were made for one year (one season); interested parties requested them every January 1.

"Now they will be for four years and it is very likely that we (the small businesses) will be pushed out if the large companies request them." He adds that given the lack of moorings, it isn't possible to relocate boats to another port.

"We are appealing to a principle of preferential rights and wish to see criteria that take into account experience and stability in management, elements that are essential to protect local businesses and safeguard employment."

Fifteen businesses from different ports, e.g. Porto Cristo, Puerto Pollensa, Puerto Soller as well as Puerto Andratx, sent a letter to PortsIB a week or so ago, hoping that the authority will have a rethink.