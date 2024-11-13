New case of violence on the streets of Palma. Three young Algerian men, aged 19, have been arrested by the National Police after stabbing a minor twice to steal his mobile phone. The events took place at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

It was a hospital that alerted the authorities, reporting that a minor had just been admitted with stab wounds. Several officers rushed to the hospital and found that the victim had several wounds that required stitches.

Upon interviewing the teenager, he told the police that he was walking down the street when he came across the three Algerians, who approached him and demanded his mobile phone. When he refused, they started punching him in the face, while holding him so that he could not move. It was at a certain point when one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the minor twice in the leg.

The officers carried out the necessary investigations and were able to establish that the perpetrators were known to the police for their extensive criminal records - hence they were arrested for a crime of robbery with violence in the public thoroughfare.