The administrative simplification decree, which allows legalisation even if homes are in flood zones, has been in force since May. GOB believe that, while changes to this decree are being negotiated, there will be a loophole in the number of licence requests in order to avoid the consequences of possible changes.
In the case of Palma, the GOB president, Margalida Ramis, says that nine requests were received in just five days. GOB have yet to receive responses for information from other town halls but are convinced there will be more requests.
The spokesperson for the PSOE opposition in the Balearic Parliament, Iago Negueruela, wants to know how many applications for legalisation in flood zones have been submitted since the administrative simplification decree came into force on 28 May.
The government and opposition are meanwhile hopeful of reaching agreement on amending the decree and therefore limiting or completely eliminating the possibility of authorising new development in flood zones. However, the government continues to favour legalisation of homes in flood zones with a series of conditions for the owners. These would include the obligation to record the fact that the home is in a flood zone in the register. The opposition flatly rejects this possibility.
So glad I do not live behind the main beach in Santa Ponsa. There is a disaster waiting to happen some day. The social stuff can be rebuilt and should be vacant if the time comes. The school, football and tennis grounds, hotel beer gardens ( hurrah) bars and shops on the front could all potentially disappear. Further back is residential, some of which has been flooded at least once in my memory. Who gave permission for them to be built ?