Once upon a time, 1875, the property on Palma's Passeig Born that became Can Alomar was valued at 36,000 pesetas.

Bought by Pere Alomar, who had made his fortune in Puerto Rico, the family sold the property in 1972. There have since been further ownership changes, there have been additions, there have been renovations. Can Alomar, plus annex building, has a five-star hotel, offices and tenant brands - Louis Vuitton, Relojería Alemana (including Rolex), Massimo Dutti. An estimated value? 140 million euros.

At this price it would be the most expensive property sold (or for sale) in Mallorca, well exceeding the 60 million for a Calvia hotel complex. It is currently in Swedish hands and it is for sale. The agency, Fernández, hasn't specified a price.

The two buildings occupy some 7,000 square metres on a street where values have shot up over recent years. Only the Banco Santander offices are not included in the sale. Of other offices, the German consulate is soon to become a new tenant.

They both protection level B listed status, which prevents alterations to their façades, even though the most recent renovation did result in creating the large shop windows.