According to holiday rentals website Holidu, one of the five most common holidaymaker complaints about Mallorca concerns bad weather.

"Although the island is famous for its warm and sunny climate, sudden changes in weather conditions, such as unexpected rain, can alter the plans of tourists," admits the website. Beyond the control of property owners, there are those who try and limit the disappointment by providing recommendations for the likes of cultural visits, gastronomic experiences and leisure centres - "These will allow you to enjoy the island even on grey days."

Well, hopefully, and it is fair to say that holiday rental guests are not the only ones likely to complain about some bad weather. So will holidaymakers in hotels. And they will potentially share other complaints on the Holidu list, such as the price-quality ratio.

"The perception of this relationship is crucial, as travellers expect the quality of the accommodation, services and amenities to be up to the price paid. Complaints often arise when facilities do not meet the expectations generated by the price. To avoid negative perceptions, owners, aware of the growing professionalisation of the tourist accommodation sector, are becoming increasingly transparent, complying with established standards and even going above and beyond to offer a good experience."

Then there is noise. Although much noise, such as that from neighbours, is beyond the control of the owners, "it is key to maintain open communication and act as mediators, offering solutions or managing guests’ expectations. To mitigate these complaints, some owners install soundproof windows or, as an option, provide earplugs."

The two other causes of complaint on the Holidu list are the shortage of pet-friendly accommodation and a lack of parking.