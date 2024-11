A 22-year-old driver has been fined 1,000 euros by Palma Police after he was witnessed on camera deliberately skidding (drifting) on a roundabout on the Can Valero industrial estate.

The driver had also modified axles on his vehicle without any type of authority. As well as the fine, he has had six points deducted from his licence.

This happened in the early hours of last Tuesday. There was a special surveillance operation because of similar events that had occurred on previous nights.

He was stopped by the police who charged him with reckless driving and having modified the car.