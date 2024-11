Around 5.15 on Saturday afternoon, the emergency services were informed that two British climbers were trapped in the Sa Gubia area of Bunyola.

They were at a height of 250 metres and were unable to climb up or down because their rope had become entangled.

It was a complicated rescue because of the verticality, difficult access and fading light. Guardia Civil Mountain Rescue were supported by helicopter in lowering themselves to the climbers.

They were then taken to the summit where colleagues from Mallorca Fire and Rescue were waiting.