More than 100 illegal immigrants crossed the short distance from North Africa to arrive in Mallorca this morning in five boats. It was one of the biggest "single day arrivals" in many months. It comes after the Balearic government announced that the teeth of young immigrants, who had been granted asylum in Spain, would be tested to check their age.
100 illegal immigrants arrive by boat in a morning as Balearic government accepts tough action
Young immigrants will have their teeth checked to determine their age
Also in News
- After a holiday in Mallorca Richard Gere moves to Spain
- The most beautiful town in the Balearics according to National Geographic
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
- Russian-owned Black Pearl in Mallorca
- Noel Gallagher sold his Ibiza home because of his neighbour - James Blunt
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.