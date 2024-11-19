The recent news about a German woman under investigation for having gathered a vast hoard of archaeological items has highlighted the lack of control of underwater sites in the sea around Mallorca and the Balearics.

It is estimated that there has been theft at 90% of the region's underwater sites, and it is said that Mallorca is the territory of Spain with the greatest quantity and quality of these sites.

But there is no reference centre for underwater archaeology, unlike in Andalusia, Catalonia and Murcia. There is also no complete underwater archaeological map that identifies what the remains are, their state of vulnerability and their exact location. This is essential in order to prevent sites from being looted.

Since ancient times the islands have acted as a 'crossroads' in the Mediterranean. Mallorca has long been strategic for trade and defence. As a result there is a huge wealth of heritage at the bottom of the sea - the most archaeological remains per square metre of coast in Spain and of interest not just for Spain but for the whole Mediterranean.

The wrecks are ancient but also modern. Into this second category fall, for example, the seaplane piloted by General Franco's brother Ramón that crashed off Puerto Pollensa on October 28, 1938; he was killed in the accident.

Greek shipwreck off Cala San Vicente, mediaeval galleons, submarines ... . There is massive archaeological treasure but the mapping has thus far been confined to the bays of Alcudia and Pollensa and to that part of the Bay of Palma where the Ses Fontanelles wreck was found.

There is due to be a reference and research centre. The planned location is the Sa Tanca finca in Alcudia, which was acquired for a cost of around one million euros as it is an extension of the existing Pollentia Roman site. At present, no decision has been taken as to the precise location. There has to be certainty that Roman remains won't be disturbed.