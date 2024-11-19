Former U.S President Barack Obama is on holiday on the island and today he spent the day playing golf at the Son Gual course with a group of friends.

He arrived in Mallorca on Monday by private jet and he is believed to be staying at the home of his close friend James Costos who he appointed ambassador to Spain in 2013. His wife, Michelle, also stayed at the home of the former ambassador last summer.

Obama is a major golf fan and he was on the course early in the morning. It is unclear how long he will be staying on the island. For the local tourism authorities, who want to encourage more U.S. tourists, the arrival of the former President will be warmly welcomed.

A whole series of serving and former U.S. Presidents have visited Mallorca ranging from the late George Bush (father) to Bill Clinton. Bill Clinton was the first serving U.S. President to visit the island arriving on Air Force 1 in the summer of 1996.

It has been rumoured for many years that Barack Obama would be visiting the island and today that day finally arrived.