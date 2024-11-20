Palma Town Hall is to make available six plots of land for the building of 363 homes at 'limited price'.

On Wednesday, the mayor, Jaime Martínez, and the councillor for urban planning, Óscar Fidalgo, presented the tender for construction by companies that will manage the homes with a maximum 75-year concession; they will become municipal property once the concessions end.

The plots are in Coll d'en Rabassa (where there are two), Camp Redó, Nou Llevant, Son Ferragut, and Sa Indioteria.

These will be homes of one to three bedrooms, with a surface area of ​​between 45 and 70 square metres. The Balearic Government's emergency measures for housing stipulate a rental price of between 600 and 1,000 euros per month, depending on the municipality and the level of energy efficiency. Martínez suggested that a home of some 80 square metres would have a rent of between 739 and 905 euros. "It will be 30% below the average rental price."

Prospective tenants will need to have been registered in Palma for a minimum of five years. Residents from outside Palma will be able to apply and will have to prove seven years registration in the Balearics. Preference will be given to specific groups, such as people with reduced mobility, due to their greater difficulties in accessing a home.

A minimum of 30 per cent of homes on each plot must be for people up to the age of 35; a minimum of 10 per cent for those over 65; and another minimum of 10 per cent for single-parent families.

Bidders will have 90 days to submit their offers. Once awarded, they will have six months to apply for the licences and nine months to begin construction, with a maximum of 24 months to complete it.