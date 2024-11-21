The Balearic Government is to bring back legislation which will mean that illegal building work on what is defined as common rustic land is subject to a statute of limitations of eight years. After this period, no action will be taken against an offender. There will be no demolition order or obligation to restore land to its previous condition.
Revival of statute of limitations for illegal building work in the Balearics
The eight-year rule is returning
