The Balearic Government is to bring back legislation which will mean that illegal building work on what is defined as common rustic land is subject to a statute of limitations of eight years. After this period, no action will be taken against an offender. There will be no demolition order or obligation to restore land to its previous condition.

The eight-year rule was originally introduced following the establishment of the regional government in 1983. It remained unaltered until 2016, when amendment by the first government of Francina Armengol meant that offences could not expire. The current government is therefore repealing that amendment, and the eight-year rule is expected to once more be effective from as soon as next week.

It is one of the measures under the government's administrative simplification legislation that is principally aimed at planning regulations.

For the opposition, Maria Ramon of Mes acknowledges there may be excessive regulation in the Balearics, but it exists because of times when there was "unbridled theft". The government is encouraging "urban planning à la carte. It is not setting limits and is establishing an amnesty for everything that was done illegally".