From former presidents to billionaires and mega-stars, why Americans are falling in love with Mallorca

As Barack Obama´s private jet circled above the Bay of Palma this week before coming into land he may have noticed a giant sailing giant in the Bay. The mega-yacht Koru is owned by Jeff Bezos, the Amazon tycoon, whose 500 million dollar vessel is a regular visit to Palma. Infact, Bezos himself was on the island last year.

Obama´s private jet will have come into land close to where Tom Cruise landed at least twice this year in Palma. Mallorca is in fashion in the U.S. helped by the new direct flights in the summer from New York. Infact, U.S. tourism is growing in importance and these days the island welcomes many thousands of American tourists every year.

Even former President Obama said that he would return to the island after enjoying a round of golf at the Son Gual course before heading for the Gulf region. His wife, Michelle, has visited the island at least twice over the last two years.

It has been rumoured that Tom Cruise is looking to buy a house on the island because he has visited Mallorca at least twice this year. And then there is ofcourse Michael Douglas, who helped put the island on the map in the U.S. when he bought a home between Deya and Valldemossa 30 years ago.

The Council of Mallorca are actively trying to encourage more U.S. tourists to visit and their campaign is proving highly successful.