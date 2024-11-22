The Spanish Ministry of Consumer Affairs has fined five airlines (Ryanair, Vueling, Easyjet, Norwegian and Volotea) 179 million euros for abusive practices, such as charging extra for hand luggage or for reserving adjacent seats for accompanying dependents.

The highest penalty is for Ryanair with 107,775,777 euros, followed by Vueling, with 39,264,412 euros; Easyjet, with 29,094,441 euros; Norwegian, with 1,610,001 euros, and Volotea with 1,189,000 euros, according to ministry sources. The appeals lodged by these companies have also been dismissed.

The fines are calculated based on the “illicit profit” made by the airlines from these practices. The ministry’s penalty system allows fines to be up to six to eight times the illicit benefit if it exceeds the prescribed limits of between €100,001 and €1 million ($104,744 and $1,047,390).

In response, the affected airlines have already announced plans to challenge the fines in court, arguing that the sanctions are “manifestly illegal,” according to Spanish media.

According to the Financial Times the Airlines Association (ALA) criticised the ministry’s decision as “nonsense,” claiming that Spain would become the only EU country seeking to prohibit the practice of charging for cabin luggage, arguing that the fines constitute an illegal interference and an attack on free market principles, creating a competitive disadvantage compared to other countries where such charges are not banned.