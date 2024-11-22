Hollywood heart-throb Richard Gere will be spending Thanksgiving in his new home, Spain, after he announced that he would be moving here with his family. He enjoyed a brief holiday at the new look Four Seasons Resort in Formentor shortly after it opened in the summer.
Richard Gere will be joining us for Thanksgiving!
Spent a brief holiday in Mallorca
