The 90 day rule, which means that non-resident Britons can only spend 180 days a year in Spain in two batches of 90 days , has made life harder for British fugitives who head to Spain to attempt to escape justice the head of the elite Spanish police unit which hunts them down said.

Chief Inspector Fernando González, who leads the National Police Fugitive Group, said for British criminals who hide out in Spain, Brexit rules force them to get false passports from other criminals or risk being detected by authorities enforcing limits on UK nationals, according to a report in the i newspaper.

"Getting a fake passport can be difficult to do. You need to have the right criminal contacts. Most people leave Britain or other countries and come here in a rush and don’t have those contacts or they do not have the money,” Chief Insp. González told i.

“Since Brexit, these Britons cannot simply come over to Spain and disappear (using their British passports). If they have their own passports, they are limited to the amount of time they can stay. Or they might be caught in routine checks. Brexit has made it harder for these people.”

The 90 day rule has hit non-resident British home owners hard meaning that they can only use their Spanish property for 180 days.