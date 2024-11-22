The 90 day rule, which means that non-resident Britons can only spend 180 days a year in Spain in two batches of 90 days , has made life harder for British fugitives who head to Spain to attempt to escape justice the head of the elite Spanish police unit which hunts them down said.
The 90 day rule does have some positive results in Spain!
British criminals find it harder to "hide" in Spain
