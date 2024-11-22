Residents in Port Andratx awoke this morning to high winds and the wreckage of a unknown launch which had been washed ashore as a result of the weather conditions. No-one recognised or had any knowledge of the vessel.

One of the theories was that it was a boat which had been used to smuggle drugs from North Africa which had sank last summer. A sizeable quantity of hashish was discovered floating in the sea off Andratx last summer but no trace was found of a boat. This morning the mystery could have been solved as wreckage of what appeared to be a high-powered launch was washed up.

The police have launched an investigation to discover the full details of the craft but so far it remains a "mystery vessel."

High winds hit many parts of the island this morning causing some damage. Andratx was one of the areas which was affected.

Wind strength in the last 24 hours in Mallorca (in kilometres per hour)

91 Cabrera, 79 Serra d'Alfàbia, 68 Campos, Salines 66, Porreres 64, Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 62, Santanyí 59, Sóller, Puerto 55, Portocolom 55, Airport. Palma de Mallorca 54, Far de Capdepera 54, Calvià 53, Banyalbufar 50 Pollença 50 Campos 50.

