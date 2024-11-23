There is something of a tradition of attaching padlocks to railings at miradors in Mallorca. The viewpoint at Costa dels Pins is (or certainly was) the best known for this. In 2016, Son Servera Town Hall removed hundreds of padlocks that had accumulated over the years. The town hall was undertaking renovation, so the padlocks, meant to be symbolic of a loving relationship, had to go.

There are padlocks elsewhere, such as at the Es Colomer viewpoint in Formentor. But there are only a few. Instead, this mirador, 232 metres high and overlooking the Tramuntana and Mediterranean, is adorned (if this is the correct word) with items of rubbish. And not very pleasant rubbish at that.

Bartolomé Seguí is a cartoonist and illustrator. On a recent trip to one of Mallorca's most beautiful spots, he noted that there weren't padlocks - "just sanitary pads, condoms and rubbish".

On X he observed that it was sad to see what "masses of people" leave. "It's disgusting, this mania of wanting to leave our mark everywhere."