There is something of a tradition of attaching padlocks to railings at miradors in Mallorca. The viewpoint at Costa dels Pins is (or certainly was) the best known for this. In 2016, Son Servera Town Hall removed hundreds of padlocks that had accumulated over the years. The town hall was undertaking renovation, so the padlocks, meant to be symbolic of a loving relationship, had to go.
Hanging out trash on the Formentor peninsula
Padlocks have been something of a tradition
