Thousands of people gathered in the centre of Palma on Saturday evening to see the Christmas lights go on.

A futuristic-style event had been promised, and it was truly dazzling.

Dozens of artists, acrobats and jugglers took part in the various activities and in the three parades that stressed the discovery of 'characters from other planets'.

There was some delay because of the sheer number of people who had turned out. The parades in fact found it a bit difficult to move through the crowds.

By the town hall there was a representation of the origin of the universe. In Plaça de la Reina, 'asteroids' mixed dance, music and aerial theatre to tell children's stories. The streets were full of colours, lights and magic - the magic of Christmas.