The accident occurred at ten to eight on Saturday evening on the ME-14. This was on the section between the airport roundabout in Mahon and the fourth phase of the industrial estate.
According to initial information, only one vehicle - a Kia - was involved.
The Mahon fire and rescue service is said to be working to remove trapped bodies from the wreckage.
A couple in their 60s were with four children - two boys and two girls - aged between eight and twelve. Reports suggest that they weren't wearing seatbelts.
