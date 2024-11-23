Six people, including four minors, were killed in a road accident in Menorca on Saturday.

The accident occurred at ten to eight on Saturday evening on the ME-14. This was on the section between the airport roundabout in Mahon and the fourth phase of the industrial estate.

According to initial information, only one vehicle - a Kia - was involved.

The Mahon fire and rescue service is said to be working to remove trapped bodies from the wreckage.

A couple in their 60s were with four children - two boys and two girls - aged between eight and twelve. Reports suggest that they weren't wearing seatbelts.