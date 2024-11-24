Two motorcyclists were seriously injured on Sunday morning when they fell some four metres down an embankment in Soller.

The accident occurred shortly after 7am on the MA-10 main road in the Tramuntana.

One of the two people injured is a 14-year-old boy; the other is a 26-year-old man.

Two mobile intensive care units went to the scene along with a doctor from the mobile PAC, police and the fire and rescue service.