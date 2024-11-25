Photo taken on the closed circuit screen of the Provincial Court of A Coruña of the five accused of the murder of the young Brazilian Samuel Luiz, during the reading of the verdict held this Sunday at the Provincial Court of A Coruña. | EFE/Cabalar
Madrid25/11/2024 09:37
Four men were convicted in Spain on Sunday in connection with the homophobic murder of a 24-year-old nursing assistant that sparked protests in cities across Spain and abroad. Samuel Luiz died in hospital after being assaulted by a group of people outside a night club in A Coruna in the northwestern Galicia region in July 2021. Diego Montaña, Alejandro Freire and Kaio Amaral were found guilty of aggravated murder, and Alejandro Míguez of complicity.
