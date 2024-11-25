Holiday bookings to the Balearic Islands have fallen by 5.3% in the last week compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from the TravelgateX booking platform.
Long-range holiday bookings to Balearics slump but Britain is leading market
Early indications paint a mixed picture
Morgan Williams still bashing Brits.
Stan The ManThe British are still the largest group booking, so obviously many not taking notice of the adverse press.
Germans (and other Europeans) book as much as 14 months in advance. So, if they aren't booking February-August 2025 this week, it's most likely because they already booked it between November last year and October this year. But ok, Brits accounted for 17% of bookings ...this week. They must be bored. Crap weather and all.
Perhaps the UK Press coverage of the No More Tourist Protesters in Mallorca , has caused the reduction of bookings
Not surprised as transport system in Majorca collapses at the beginning of November. No shuttle buses running to say Cala D’Or and only the TIB running with the need to change at Campos. Why don’t TIB try running non stop buses to major resorts rather than people having to change?