Holiday bookings to the Balearic Islands have fallen by 5.3% in the last week compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from the TravelgateX booking platform.

The islands are the sixth most popular destination in Spain in the last week, with 5.8% of total bookings, behind Andalusia (18.4%), Catalonia (16.9%), the Canary Islands (16.7%), Madrid (16.6%) and the Valencian Community (10.1%). In terms of how far in advance bookings were made, those made more than three months in advance predominated, with 28.2 %, and those made one month or two months in advance, with 12.6 % each.

48.4% of the bookings were made by couples and 47.7% were booked for between two and five nights. Domestic tourism is king among the main nationalities that have booked during the last 7 days through TravelgateX, with 56% of the bookings, a figure that has grown by 8.7% in one week.

The Spanish market is followed by the British market, with 17% of bookings, German (3%), North American (2.8%) and Chinese (2.7% of the total).

Last summer British tourism to the Balearics actually fell but the local authorities are confident of a recovery this summer.