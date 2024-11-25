Holiday bookings to the Balearic Islands have fallen by 5.3% in the last week compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from the TravelgateX booking platform.
Long-range holiday bookings to Balearics slump but Britain is leading market
Early indications paint a mixed picture
Not surprised as transport system in Majorca collapses at the beginning of November. No shuttle buses running to say Cala D’Or and only the TIB running with the need to change at Campos. Why don’t TIB try running non stop buses to major resorts rather than people having to change?