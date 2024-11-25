You could soon be heading to Minorca from Palma on a revolutionary new air taxi service which uses some of the technology from the world-famous Harrier jump-jet, one of the iconic British-built aircraft. Incredible but true.

It involves vertical landing and take-off drones that can transport up to five passengers in a considerably shorter time to their destination. Initially there will be a pilot on board, but eventually they will be autonomous drones. Andalusia will play a leading role in the airport operator, Aena’s, plans to launch two demonstration flights with electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL).

One of the test flights will link of Palma with Minorca, while the other will connect Malaga and Granada. The tests are set to begin at the end of 2025 or early 2026.

AENA believes that the drones could make a real difference to air transport in the Balearics allowing for rapid transport. However, so far no cost is mentioned. There will be further official announcements once the test-flights have taken place, according to AENA.

The move could revolutionise air travel around the Balearic Islands and AENA has big hopes for the scheme.