A demonstrator holds a house-shaped sign that reads "from touristic flat to temporary rent to Airbnb" during a protest to demand lower housing rental prices and better living conditions, in Barcelona. | Bruna Casas
Barcelona25/11/2024 10:54
About 22,000 people protested in Barcelona this weekend, in the latest demonstration to demand lower housing rental prices and better living conditions. Housing has become a major issue in Spain as it struggles to balance promoting tourism, a key driver of its economy, and concerns over high rents due to gentrification and landlords shifting to more lucrative, short-term tourist rentals.
