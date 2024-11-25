Mallorca will be knocking the stuffing out of northern European this Christmas, weather-wise, with the long-range weather forecast suggesting that the island will enjoy a top temperature of 17 degrees Centigrade and plenty of sunshine on Christmas Day.
Mallorca will be roasting at Christmas, turkey on the beach?
Sunshine and a maximum temperature of 17 degrees
