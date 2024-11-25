Mallorca will be knocking the stuffing out of northern European this Christmas, weather-wise, with the long-range weather forecast suggesting that the island will enjoy a top temperature of 17 degrees Centigrade and plenty of sunshine on Christmas Day.

The word from the local tourist industry was forget turkey, Mallorca is the place to be this Christmas. The local range forecast says that the island will enjoy sunshine from Christmas Day until December 29, when cloud will start to move-in.

This year a record number of hotels have remained open and eventhough the resorts are quiet there are still some businesses open to ensure that your stay is as festive as possible. There are also a wide range of festive events taking place including markets and ofcourse the Christmas lights in Palma which are most impressive.

One member of the tourist industry joked that you could leave your Christmas jumpers and stockings behind, it would be warm on the island as it entered the festive season.

There was some bad news from the Met Office, though, this morning they forecast that some parts of the island could be hit by mud rain in the coming hours.