Council votes in additional cash for Magalluf, hotel to be bought and demolished

The Calvia council approved its annual budget today with extra cash being earmarked for Magalluf including the purchase and demolition of a hotel in the heart of the resort. Four million euros will be spent on buying the Hotel Teix, one of the original hotels in Magalluf.

Once the hotel has been demolished the 2,000 square metre site will be transformed into a park area, giving the main area of Magalluf a lift. Hotel Teix is right in the centre of the "main party area" of the resort so popular with British tourists. It is all part of the council´s plan to rid Magalluf of its "bad boy" image.

An additional three million euros has been earmarked for Phase 2 of the Magalluf promenade. Building work on Phase 1 is already underway with the council stating that building work will be completed before the start of the holiday season.

Additionally, one million euros has been earmarked for further improvements in the Torrenova area. Over the last decade millions of euros has been invested in Magalluf by both the private and public sector.

The Calvia council will have a total of 122 million euros next year. A sizeable chunk will be spent on improvements in the municipality.