A Royal Navy nuclear submarine has dived into controversy after it arrived in Gibraltar over the weekend. Spanish environmental groups demanded that the vessel leave at once over fears about its nuclear power.

HMS Astute, is one of Britain´s most modern "hunter-killer submarines" and is armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles and conventional torpedoes. She is the lead vessel of a class of seven which have been built for the Royal Navy.

British nuclear submarines can often dock at Gibraltar but there are fears in Spain that the "Rock" is being used as a repair base for British nuclear submarines.

Astute was launched on 8 June 2007 by the then Duchess of Cornwall, 43 months behind schedule. The launch attracted more than 10,000 spectators. Her builders BAE Systems described her as "the largest and most able attack submarine that the Royal Navy has operated, with a performance to rival any in the world".

Astute left Barrow on 15 November 2009 and on 20 November 2009, arrived at her home port of HMNB Clyde at Faslane, where she is still based.