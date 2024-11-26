If Mallorca's bakers are in any way representative of the broader economy, then one of the reasons why employers are struggling with staff shortages may be because young people prefer to be influencers rather than have 'proper jobs'.

Maties Pomar is secretary of the Balearic Association of Pastry Chefs and Bakers. He says that many businesses are closing because the young generation has no interest in the sector. In addition, as he stresses: "We can't find workers because young people want to be influencers."

He explains that the problem worsened as a result of the pandemic. In this regard he echoes views of the likes of the hospitality sector.

"Many people, especially the youngest, looked to prioritise their lives over their jobs." In the bakery business, as he points out, "when people are sleeping, we are working". The working day typically starts in the early hours. This is something that is being rejected more and more.

Being a baker involves a good deal of personal sacrifice, while Pomar admits that pay isn't high. The sector has turned to immigrant labour - from Latin America in particular.

Demand for artisan bakery products has been increasing. "We compete with the big stores on quality, not on price." But issues with labour have been dogging the sector for some years, and these - rather like the agriculture sector - have had much to do with the generational factor.