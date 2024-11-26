Gabriel Escarrer, the founder of the Palma-based Meliá Hotel Group, one of the biggest in the world, has died, his family announced this morning. He was one of the pioneers of the Mallorca tourist industry and a hugely respected figure.

In 1956, Gabriel Escarrer Juliá was only 21 years old when he founded what is now Meliá Hotels International, acquiring and managing a 60-room hotel on Majorca, where he was born, and where his company still maintains its headquarters of what was to become one of the most successful hotel companies in the world.

One of the high points in the history of the company took place in the 80s, when the Group led by Escarrer acquired two of the most important hotels chains in Europe at that time: Hotasa and Meliá, representing an additional 70 hotels in just one year.

With this acquisition, the group obtained greater importance in the national and international markets, as well as stronger brand recognition.

After emerging from the major financial crisis that shook the industry between 2008 and 2013, and after ensuring that the company was in very safe hands,

Gabriel Escarrer Juliá resigned his executive powers in December 2016, transferring control to his son Gabriel Escarrer Jaume as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, with the elder Escarrer assuming the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors and of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

As a result of his extensive experience in the travel industry, Gabriel Escarrer Juliá received numerous awards that acknowledge his important contribution to Spanish and international hospitality.