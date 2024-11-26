According to the Idealista property website, 91% of average household income is required to buy a home in Andratx, the highest percentage in Spain. This is Idealista's 'effort rate'*.
Seven of the top ten Spanish municipalities that require the most 'effort' to buy a house are in the Balearics
