According to the Idealista property website, 91% of average household income is required to buy a home in Andratx, the highest percentage in Spain. This is Idealista's 'effort rate'*.

The website explains that "the average income per household, the price of the home and the cost of financing are the levers that determine the effort a family must make to be able to make a purchase, in addition to providing the necessary savings".

While Andratx is the place where the greatest effort is needed, there are six other Balearic municipalities in the national top ten. The top five are in fact all in the Balearics. After Andratx these are Santa Eulalia del Río (Ibiza) with 78%, Calvia with 74%, Ibiza (70%) and Soller with 64%. In joint ninth place are Campos and Santanyi, both 60%.

Benahavís and Marbella (Malaga) and Moraira (Alicante) are the three non-Balearic municipalities in the top ten.

Inca, with 28%, demands the least effort in the Balearics. In the rest of Spain, the least effort - six per cent - is apparently required in Aller (Asturias), Puertollano (Ciudad Real) and Tortosa (Tarragona).

* The effort rate is the annual instalment of a household's net income that is used to pay a 'typical' mortgage.