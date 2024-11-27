The roll out of the much delayed European Union Entry and Exit system at airports and ports which will closely monitor that non-resident Britons and other nationalities do not over-stay the permitted 90 days will be introduced in phases rather than an EU wide introduction.

The introduction has been delayed on numerous occasions because member countries are not ready. Now, the EU has decided on a phased introduction although it is unclear how it will affect Palma airport and when the introduction will take place.

The Entry/Exit System (EES) is an automated IT system for registering travellers from third-countries, both short-stay visa holders and visa exempt travellers, each time they cross an EU external border. The system will register the person's name, type of the travel document, biometric data (fingerprints and captured facial images) and the date and place of entry and exit, in full respect of fundamental rights and data protection.

The system should have been introduced in the European Union on 10 November 2024 but this was scrapped because EU airports were not ready. It will only the authorities to keep a close watch on Britons and other nationalities, whose countries are not members of the European Union. It will also make it alot more difficult for them to spend more than the legal limit of 90 days.

Non-residents from Britain and other countries are only allowed to spend a maximum of 180 days in Spain in two batches of 90 days.