It is not a totally new situation. Seven years ago, the local police in Muro warned that they may not be available 24 hours a day over the summer because of a shortage of officers. It was pointed out in 2017 that there had been as many as 34 officers in 2005. Ahead of the 2017 tourism season there were only twelve. There was also an occasion when the police drew attention to what they felt were deficiencies with working conditions.
The Mallorca municipality where police officers are leaving
Tensions between the force and the town hall have again resurfaced
Also in News
- Britons cash in on the outgoing Golden Visa in Spain to beat the 90 day rule
- Royal Navy submarine dives into a storm in Spain
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased roll out"
- After a holiday in Mallorca Richard Gere moves to Spain
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.