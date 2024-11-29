British companies are planning to increase their investment in Spain by between five and 10 percent next year after spending a record 2.5 billion euros in the first six months of the year. UK firms have a total investment in Spain of a massive €57.65 billion, 13.8% of the country’s total overall spend worldwide, according to a report by the British Chamber of Commerce.
British companies plan big invesments in Spain after major spending spree, now employ 250,000 people
UK firms plan to increase investment by between five and 10 percent
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Britons cash in on the outgoing Golden Visa in Spain to beat the 90 day rule
- Royal Navy submarine dives into a storm in Spain
- After a holiday in Mallorca Richard Gere moves to Spain
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.