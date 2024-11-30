Friday just so happened to be the fifth anniversary of when a warrant for the arrest of 'Pinocchio', a well-known drug dealer from Palma, was issued. With two prison sentences pending, on Friday he was arrested by the Guardia Civil at a shopping centre.
At large for five years, Mallorca drugs dealer is finally arrested
Heavy police presence outside court
Excellent work by the Guardia Civil. Any removal of anyone and anything connected with illegal drugs, are of paramount importance.