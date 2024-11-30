Friday just so happened to be the fifth anniversary of when a warrant for the arrest of 'Pinocchio', a well-known drug dealer from Palma, was issued. With two prison sentences pending, on Friday he was arrested by the Guardia Civil at a shopping centre.

Hours later, he was taken to the courts in Palma where more than fifty friends and family members were waiting. Dozens of National Police and Guardia Civil were deployed. The duty judge ordered him to be remanded in custody. There then followed a period of tension because of the presence of those friends and family.

For the past five years, he has apparently been leading a normal life, albeit one evading the police. His physical change had undoubtedly helped. He was barely recognisable to the man he was five years ago.

In 2019, he was convicted for importing cocaine into Mallorca and distributing it through various points of sale in the Palma shanty town of Son Banya. That same year there was another sentence. But he managed to remain at large until yesterday.