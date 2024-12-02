The installation of 32 surveillance cameras on Mallorca's Ma-10 road, originally slated for completion in early summer, has been delayed by about five months. This postponement has drawn criticism from the Indignats Ma-10 platform, which had initially welcomed the project as a vital measure to combat illegal racing and reckless driving in the area.

The delay stems from pending agreements between the Consell de Mallorca and the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) on selecting the appropriate camera models and coordinating their operation. The Conselleria de Carreteras has confirmed that the necessary funding, allocated through a transfer from the Balearic Government, is already in place. The Government has committed a total of 30 million euros to enhance Mallorca's road network and promote sustainable mobility, including the construction of civic roads.

Of this budget, 1.2 million euros has been earmarked specifically for the Ma-10 project, part of a broader initiative to address the island's pressing infrastructure needs following the Roads Agreement with the State during the previous legislature. The DGT will oversee the data collected by the cameras and enforce penalties for violations, necessitating coordination between the two administrations to finalize procurement decisions.

The cameras will primarily be installed along the Ma-10, with some positioned at key access points. Notable locations include the Mirador de Ses Barques in Fornalutx, where three cameras will monitor an area often used as a meeting point for motorists and nighttime racers.

In addition to enhancing road safety on the Ma-10, the project aims to modernise the island's infrastructure and ensure safer traffic flow on one of Mallorca's most iconic roads. However, the delay and administrative hurdles have sparked frustration among local residents and advocacy groups like Indignats Ma-10, who are urging swift action to resolve the issues and mitigate ongoing safety concerns.