Britons who have been living illegally in Spain since Brexit could benefit from a new ruling by the government which aims to legalise the residence of more than 900,000 people. From May 2025, those who have been illegally living in Spain for more than two years will have the chance to gain proper residency without fear of recriminations.

The reform shortens and simplifies legal and administrative procedures for work and residence permits, allowing migrants to register either as self-employed or salaried workers, and provides them with additional labour rights guarantees.

The amnesty is basically aimed at immigrants who have been working illegally in Spain but it also opens the door to some Britons who have been living under the radar since Brexit with no official residence permits.

Some British citizens are also calling to the Spanish government to make it easier for Britons to live and work in Spain. They also want the 90 day rule to be scrapped which means that British citizens (and other from non-European Union countries) can only spend 180 days a year in two batches of 90 days.

Since Brexit British citizens have been hit by a mountain of paperwork to live and work in Spain. Britain has one of the largest foreign populations in Spain.