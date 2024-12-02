Britons who have been living illegally in Spain since Brexit could benefit from a new ruling by the government which aims to legalise the residence of more than 900,000 people. From May 2025, those who have been illegally living in Spain for more than two years will have the chance to gain proper residency without fear of recriminations.
Britons living illegally in Spain could benefit from new amnesty
Spanish set to grant legal status to 900,000 foreigners
